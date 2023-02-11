During the month of February, South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV) recognizes Black History Month with special programming that highlights the Black American experience.

From historical documentaries to digital series and more, SCETV shares the rich culture and history of Black Americans throughout the year, with special programming during Black History Month.

In addition, PBS is celebrating Black History Month by throwing a Block Party! Throughout the month of February, stream new and beloved programs celebrating Black excellence. Whether it’s history, music, documentaries, science or genealogy, there is always something to watch.

To view all the programming airing in honor of Black History Month, visit the SCETV website.

Upcoming programs on SCETV

• Alpha Kappa Alpha: A Legacy of Service: This documentary airs on Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. and tells the story the first college sorority started and incorporated by African American women.

• Ida B. Wells: American Stories: There are few historical figures whose life and work speak to the current moment more than Ida B. Wells, the 19th-century crusading investigative journalist, civil rights leader and passionate suffragist. Learn more about her life and legacy on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.

• Gullah Roots: This impactful, one-hour documentary film will air on Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. and follows leaders of the South Carolina and Georgia Gullah/Geechee community as they experience a recent homecoming in Sierra Leone. To view the SCETV full programming schedule, visit www.scetv.org/tv-schedule.

• Three poignant Carolina Stories documentaries will re-air this month:

Charlie’s Place on Feb. 16 at 9 p.m.

Jail No Bail on Feb. 16 at 9:30 p.m.

The Education of Harvey Gantt on Feb. 23 at 8:30 p.m.