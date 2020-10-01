SCETV helps produce travel video series

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina ETV and the Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism collaborated to develop a video series that promotes travel destinations around the state, and adds another dimension to tourism marketing.

The show “Go For It” takes the viewer on fun experiences like riding in a pace car at Darlington Raceway, making hop-n-john with SC Chef Ambassador Kevin Mitchell and climbing to the top of the Hunting Island Lighthouse.

Hosted by SCPRT Digital Engagement Manager Devyn Whitmire, the show was designed to enhance the social media output of the state’s DISCOVER tourism marketing program and to promote in-state travel.

“The state of South Carolina is filled with so many unique locations and experiences, and we're thrilled to team up with SCPRT to showcase some of them,” said SCETV Director of Digital Strategies and “Go For It” Executive Producer Tabitha Safdi. “Devyn's authenticity and love of the Palmetto State shine in each episode, and I can't wait for South Carolinians to enjoy the series in the weeks ahead.”