SCETV helps produce travel video series

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina ETV and the Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism collaborated to develop a video series that promotes travel destinations around the state, and adds another dimension to tourism marketing.
The show “Go For It” takes the viewer on fun experiences like riding in a pace car at Darlington Raceway, making hop-n-john with SC Chef Ambassador Kevin Mitchell and climbing to the top of the Hunting Island Lighthouse.
Hosted by SCPRT Digital Engagement Manager Devyn Whitmire, the show was designed to enhance the social media output of the state’s DISCOVER tourism marketing program and to promote in-state travel.
“The state of South Carolina is filled with so many unique locations and experiences, and we're thrilled to team up with SCPRT to showcase some of them,” said SCETV Director of Digital Strategies and “Go For It” Executive Producer Tabitha Safdi. “Devyn's authenticity and love of the Palmetto State shine in each episode, and I can't wait for South Carolinians to enjoy the series in the weeks ahead.”
“I’m always trying to think of innovative ways that we can be creative with our social media,” Whitmire said. “I had this idea of being an influencer myself to an extent, which is terrifying! But I thought, you know, our motto at PRT and for our brand is that ‘There’s Always Something New to Discover in South Carolina,’ and even though I am local and now have been working in this industry for about four years, there’s still a lot I haven’t done across the state.”
The show began Oct. 1 on SCPRT’s Instagram TV and SCETV’s Facebook page, and will run for 10 weeks. It also will be featured on other channels like YouTube, and blog posts will accompany each episode.
For more information, call 803-467-0202.
