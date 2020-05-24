SCETV documentary exploring history of S.C. National Guard

“ The Lovebirds ” stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani are two of the most exiting voices working in film and television today, as actors, writers and creators. Rae’s “Insecure” and Nanjiani’s “The Big Sick” are both vibrant, stimulating and fresh and rooted deeply in the diversity of their own experiences. So it’s at least notable that this film, a dark, night-goes-wrong comedy that seems very much in each of their wheelhouses, was not created or written by either. And at times, you kind of wish it had been.