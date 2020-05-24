SCETV documentary exploring history of S.C. National Guard

COLUMBIA – South Carolina ETV announced the premiere of “We Have a Story to Tell: 350 Years of the South Carolina National Guard” – a one-hour documentary film exploring the history and impact of the South Carolina National Guard. The project will air Sunday, May 24 at 7 p.m. and on SCETV’s South Carolina Channel on Monday, May 25 at 8 p.m.
Part of the network’s “Carolina Stories” documentary series, the film details the guard’s rich history and showcases its current activities in South Carolina and throughout the world. A collaboration between SCETV and the South Carolina Military Department, the film was executive produced by Steve Folks.
“We Have a Story to Tell,” which started filming back in July 2018, features interviews with Major General R. Van McCarty, who currently serves as South Carolina Adjutant General; Major General Robert E. Livingston, Jr., who served as South Carolina Adjutant General from 2010-2019; and Brigadier General Jeff Jones, who currently serves as South Carolina Deputy Adjutant General.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!