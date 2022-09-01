 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SC State Class of 1968 to hold virtual concert

An evening of of entertainment, comedy

The South Carolina State University Class of 1968 will sponsor a virtual concert 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, to raise scholarship funds for the university.

Featured entertainment for the evening will include the Rahsaan Langley Project, whose music is described as high energy, encouraging dance and movement., and Fig, a comedian-actor-entertainer who has been seen on HBO, Comedy Central and Showtime.

Online access to “SCSU Class of ’68 Presents: A Night of Soulful Sounds and Comedy” is available via a $50 donation, and all funds raised will go to SC State for student scholarships.

Visit scsuclassof68.eventbrite.com to reserve tickets.

