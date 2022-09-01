SC State Class of 1968 to hold virtual concert

The South Carolina State University Class of 1968 will sponsor a virtual concert 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, to raise scholarship funds for the university.

Featured entertainment for the evening will include the Rahsaan Langley Project, whose music is described as high energy, encouraging dance and movement., and Fig, a comedian-actor-entertainer who has been seen on HBO, Comedy Central and Showtime.

Online access to “SCSU Class of ’68 Presents: A Night of Soulful Sounds and Comedy” is available via a $50 donation, and all funds raised will go to SC State for student scholarships.

Visit scsuclassof68.eventbrite.com to reserve tickets.