SC State alumna’s movie to debut on Lifetime

From breaking down barriers to changing the trajectory of how Black writers in Hollywood are perceived, writer and executive story editor Sa’Rah Jones continues to flourish in the television industry.

After trending on Twitter, her movie “Single Black Female” will premiere on Lifetime at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. The Lifetime original movie, which stars Raven Goodwin and Amber Riley, is a drama about a woman who befriends another woman who eventually tries to take over her life.

The idea for the movie came from the 1992 film “Single White Female.” Jones collaborated with writer Tessa Scott on the idea of recreating the film with a modern twist starring Black characters.

“Lifetime has given us that arena to tell the stories and to see Black people do suspense movies and horror movies and make it grade A. And on top of that, to have two full-figured beautiful Black women to star and co-star in a movie -- you don’t see that,” Jones said.

Jones said she wants to help broaden the pool of networks that cater to Black audiences and bring back the classic Black movies that she used to love when she was growing up.

She hopes to be able to show Lifetime and other networks that the Black audience is not only here but also in need of more relatable content. With this movie, she was grateful to be given the creative freedom needed to do that.

“The process was great. They really gave us creative flow with this,” Jones said. “Just the ability to take this idea, what we think – because it’s written by us to other Black women -- that’s what Lifetime was trying to capture, but also making it digestible to everybody else who watches it.”

Jones received her degree in professional English and broadcasting from South Carolina State University. She produces and writes for several tv shows including Netflix’s “Family Reunion” and CBS’ “The Neighborhood.”

She also has another lifetime movie that she’s currently working on. In the future, Jones hopes to be able to create and run her own tv show and get more involved in big screen movies.

“Writing is something that I love to do. I don’t have parties for my premiers. It’s never a big thing for me because I love it and it comes naturally. To me, it’s like you celebrate when you thank God for it,” Jones said. “I just want to continuously put out material that feature and showcase black people.”

