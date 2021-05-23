SC Public Radio to air Spoleto content

COLUMBIA – South Carolina Public Radio announced coverage plans for Spoleto Festival USA 2021. "Sonatas & Soundscapes," which airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on the network’s News & Music stations, will feature Spoleto content from May 28 through June 18. Additionally, SC Public Radio is continuing its Spoleto Backstage podcast for the 2021 festival with new episodes premiering Tuesdays and Fridays from June 1 to July 5.

Although "Sonatas & Soundscapes" will begin festival coverage May 28, the program won’t start broadcasting live from the Dock Street Theatre in downtown Charleston, S.C. until Friday, June 4, when recordings from the festival’s renowned Chamber Music series will be featured. Hosted by SC Public Radio’s Bradley Fuller, Sonatas & Soundscapes will also feature interviews with musicians and Geoff Nuttall, the festival’s director of Chamber Music.

South Carolinians looking to listen can tune in to 89.3 FM HD1 in Charleston, 91.3 FM in Columbia and 90.1 FM in Greenville/Spartanburg. In addition, a livestream of SC Public Radio’s News & Music format broadcast can be accessed on www.southcarolinapublicradio.org or by downloading the SCETV app, which is available on all iOS and Android devices.