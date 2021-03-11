 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
S.C. State Fair to hold spring food drive-thru event
0 comments
editor's pick

S.C. State Fair to hold spring food drive-thru event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – Back by popular demand, the nonprofit South Carolina State Fair is bringing back its COVID-19 friendly drive-through fair food event. Favorite fair foods will be available for purchase from the safety of your vehicle from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, through Sunday, April 11.

“We appreciate everyone that came to our October fair food drive-through and look forward to seeing you in April. Our food vendors are ready and anxiously await your return, especially in light of this difficult season,” S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said. “It is a true win-win!”

Guests will not want to miss the opportunity to indulge in their fair food favorites. In a twist on the restaurant drive-through concept, patrons will be able to drive into the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park on the fairgrounds to purchase Fiske fries, funnel cakes, roasted corn and more.

Entrance is through Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard. Guests will then wind through the parking lot until they reach six separate lines for fair food, all containing the same offerings. This traffic pattern allows for speed and efficiency so you can reach your yummy fair food quickly! The following favorite fair foods will be available:

• Fiske fries

• Corn dogs

• Roasted corn

• Fried Oreos, cookie dough and cheesecake

• Sausage sandwiches

• Turkey Legs

• Funnel cakes

• Elephant ears

• Cotton candy

• Candy apples

• Caramel corn

• Pepsi brand 20 oz. bottled drinks and water

Find details on scstatefair.org and follow @scstatefair on social media.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kate and William visit east London school

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?
Entertainment

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?

When most people hear "St. Patrick's Day" they usually associate the Irish holiday with shamrocks, drinking, and all things green. Not many know about the history behind the 5th century Christian missionary, St. Patrick and his contributions to Ireland. Test your knowledge and perhaps learn something new about this traditional Irish celebration!

+2
Dolce&Gabbana seeks over $600M damages from 2 US bloggers
Entertainment

Dolce&Gabbana seeks over $600M damages from 2 US bloggers

  • Updated

MILAN (AP) — The Milan fashion house Dolce&Gabbana has filed a defamation suit in an Italian court seeking over $600 million in damages from two U.S. fashion bloggers who reposted anti-Asian comments attributed to one of the designers that led to a boycott by Asian consumers.

+7
Royals' comments raise race issue in Commonwealth nations
Entertainment

Royals' comments raise race issue in Commonwealth nations

  • Updated

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — In countries with historic ties to Britain, allegations by Prince Harry and Meghan that an unnamed member of the royal family had “concerns” over how dark their unborn baby’s skin might be have raised a thorny question: Do those nations really want to be so closely connected to Britain and its royal family anymore?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News