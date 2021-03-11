S.C. State Fair to hold spring food drive-thru event

COLUMBIA – Back by popular demand, the nonprofit South Carolina State Fair is bringing back its COVID-19 friendly drive-through fair food event. Favorite fair foods will be available for purchase from the safety of your vehicle from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, through Sunday, April 11.

“We appreciate everyone that came to our October fair food drive-through and look forward to seeing you in April. Our food vendors are ready and anxiously await your return, especially in light of this difficult season,” S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said. “It is a true win-win!”

Guests will not want to miss the opportunity to indulge in their fair food favorites. In a twist on the restaurant drive-through concept, patrons will be able to drive into the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park on the fairgrounds to purchase Fiske fries, funnel cakes, roasted corn and more.

Entrance is through Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard. Guests will then wind through the parking lot until they reach six separate lines for fair food, all containing the same offerings. This traffic pattern allows for speed and efficiency so you can reach your yummy fair food quickly! The following favorite fair foods will be available:

• Fiske fries

• Corn dogs