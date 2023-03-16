Journalist and fantasy author Ron Baxley Jr. will soon have a poem, stories, and a novel excerpt published within a new anthology from YBR Publishing in Ridgeland.

YBR Publishing has vetted submissions from YBR and non-YBR authors, with finalists from the United States and Canada, to be included and published in its first short story anthology, "Tales on the Yellow Brick Road 2023" this summer. A few of Baxley's "Oz" pieces and non-Oz pieces will be published in the anthology. In fact, one piece will be an excerpt from “O.Z. Diggs the Fifth Estate in Gillikin Country: O.Z. Diggs VII Book 3."

"I am honored and humbled that I will be alongside authors from throughout the U.S. and Canada in this anthology," said Baxley, who is a news correspondent for The Times and Democrat.

His next appearances with his current book projects will be at Power Comic-con in Florence, Saturday, March 18. Then, he will be a returning guest author at Herb Fest at the Little Red Barn Pottery and Art Gallery in Barnwell from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

Baxley will then have an inaugural appearance at the Olo Comic and Toy Show in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, April 8.

"I have been featured on the Orlando Collectors Deviants podcast (the main sponsors of the show), and I am greatly honored to be alongside the authors and artists they will have at Olo Comic and Toy Show," Baxley said.

After his appearance there, Baxley will have a table at Spring Fest in Port Royal on Saturday, April 29. This is an event, along with Winter Fest and a Halloween event there which he has attended regularly.

Baxley has also been formally invited as an author for his 13th year in the Authors and Artists Alley tent at Oz-Stravaganza, birthplace of original Oz author L. Frank Baum, June 2-4, and will have copies of his current books.

For more information, visit http://www.ybrpub.com/shop and on his website at https://rbaxley37.wixsite.com/ronbaxleyjrofoz .