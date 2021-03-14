 Skip to main content
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum launches new annual pass
editor's pick

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum launches new annual pass

Plane
CHRISS HAUFF, PATRIOTS POINT NAVAL AND MARITIME MUSEUM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum launched a new annual visitor pass program titled Friends of the Fleet. The $69 pass can be purchased online at www.patriotspoint.org or in person at the museum’s ticket window.

Pass-holders receive unlimited free admission for themselves and a guest for a year. Additional guests may be added for a $39 fee. Friends of the Fleet are also entitled to free parking and a 10% discount on purchases in the gift shop.

“This pass is designed for simplicity and as a way for our fans to support the museum, our historic ships and mission,” said Friends of the Fleet Manager Kevin Sutton. “The program brings tremendous value. Within two visits, pass-holders are already saving money. Friends of the Fleet is the perfect product for locals who want to visit Mount Pleasant’s top attraction with friends and family throughout the year.”

Admission to Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum includes access to the historic WWII aircraft carrier Yorktown, destroyer Laffey, Medal of Honor Museum, and the three-acre Vietnam Experience Exhibit.

For more information about the Friends of the Fleet program, visit www.patriotspoint.org or email fleetpass@patriotspoint.org.

The standard rate for daily museum admission is $24 for adults and $16 for children ages 6-12. Children under the age of six are free of charge.

