New year, new fear at Boone Hall Fright Nights

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Boone Hall Fright Nights -- South Carolina's largest multi-attraction haunted event -- will deliver groundbreaking technology and special effects with over 100 live “scare-actors” to present three world class attractions.

Two hundred acres of fear on the farm grows bigger in 2022 with the extended haunted hayride and bone-chilling new scenes.

"When you present this kind of event, the challenge every year is to take it to the next level. We believe we have continued to do that," Boone Hall Marketing Director Rick Benthall said. “That’s not marketing hype. It’s a fact.”

"The quality and professionalism is every bit as good if not better than any haunted attractions featured at major theme parks and attractions," Mix 95.9 radio personality Mike Edwards said. "Disney and Universal have nothing on Boone Hall.”

Benthall adds, "The difference is we have to build this event from scratch every year on a farm where much of the special effects and technology used is presented in the woods instead of on a concrete foundation. Coordinating the technology used in that environment with over 100 live actors always presents challenges.”

Ryan Neal with Live Productions is the mastermind behind this signature Lowcountry event. He and his staff work in tandem with Boone Hall to make it happen. The conceptual design actually begins each year right after the event concludes that fall with construction beginning in May for what will be presented the following fright season.

“We work hard to keep everything fresh," Neal said. "This year we’ve added over 40 new animatronics, which will be exciting additions. Make no mistake about it though, the live actors who surprise visitors literally around every corner are what makes this event stand out."

In addition to the three featured attractions, this year will also have an expanded midway area, two stages with live entertainment, and more food options than ever before.

There are two types of tickets available for the 2022 season, which begins Sept. 24. Scream Passes include one admission to all three attractions for $35, which should be noted in a time where many places are raising prices, is the same as last year. VIP Faster To The Fear Passes minimize line waits with expedited entry into the attractions and those are $60 each.

Note: Due to the popularity of this event where most nights will likely sell out, the two types of tickets are being sold exclusively online. There will be no tickets available on site at the event and tickets for individual attractions will not be sold. Those driving to the event from a distance should make sure they secure tickets online prior to making the trip.

The signature attraction is the haunted hayride, which was already the longest in the state. Now that has been made a half mile longer, covering a full two miles with new scenes and even more scares. A number of additional tractors and hayride trailers are being brought in to accommodate more riders.

The event also features an enlarged indoor haunted house now covering over 6,000 square feet, and the third attraction is presented all outdoors on over 20,000 square feet.

Add it all together and what can be experienced is an entertaining evening of frightful fun on the farm unlike any other in the state. See complete details and buy advance tickets online at boonehallfrightnights.com.