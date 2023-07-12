Warren Peay sings from his soul and doesn’t need awards to validate what music really means to him. He’s determined to continue building a platform from which to make music that he enjoys and finds purpose in after having moved into the top eight “American Idol” performers.

The 24-year-old Bamberg native said he has no regrets about having participated in the series’ historic 21st season because it was an experience he learned and grew from. While he didn’t make the top five, or become the ultimate winner, he still feels blessed.

‘Authenticity is

the way to go’

“I really felt blessed to be able to make it as far as I did. Just to have that experience, that kind of told me that a music career would be possible for me,” Peay said.

The Bamberg resident’s voice and eclectic blend of Southern rock, country and soul music had catapulted him to Hollywood following an impressive “American Idol” audition on March 19.

He said getting out of his comfort zone was among the most challenging parts of the competition.

"I think definitely some of that was kind of getting out of my comfort zone a little bit with the songs. I mean I had to really perform. Honestly, some of the travel and the adjustments to where we were at was a bit of a challenge for me because I kind of felt like I just wanted to hide out in the hotel room the whole time,” Peay said.

"Then after a while, it got to where I was like, 'You know, I want to go see some stuff. I'll probably never come back here. Let me go take a look around.' The culture shock was the big thing for me, but I thoroughly enjoyed the competition, every single part of it," he said.

Peay continued, "It was a new challenge, but it was a fun challenge every single week and everything in between that doesn't make it to television. There's just so many different things that you learn and go through that teaches you about the industry. Not just music, but about film, as well, and how they shoot television shows. I mean, that's a whole new world for me."

His continual rise through the competition landed him among the top 12 performers during the April 30 episode, when he moved on following his performance of The Animals’ “House of the Rising Sun.”

Peay 24-year-old Bamberg native Warren Peay says he has no regrets about having participated in the 21st season of "American Idol," finishing in th…

He was then bumped into the top eight performers following a performance of the Zac Brown Band's “Colder Weather” on May 1.

The top eight performers performed and the top 5 contestants were revealed during a May 7 episode.

During that episode, Peay performed before “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan, who was joined by guest judges Alanis Morisette and Ed Sheeran. “American Idol” judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry were in London performing at a concert for newly crowned King Charles III.

Peay performed “All I Really Want” from Alanis Morisette on May 7. He also joined artist We Ani for a duet of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” but was ultimately unsuccessful in garnering enough votes to make the top five.

He said all of his experiences in working with musical superstars such as Morisette were memorable.

"Every one of those experiences will be something I'll never forget. They are all such great people, and they bring them on to the show for a reason. They are encouraging, they know how to tell you to perform. If they feel like you're lacking in an area, they'll tell you that," Peay said.

He continued, "I've said this about the show from the very beginning. This is one of the only places within the industry that you'll ever have people of that caliber there to hear you and only you. You have their complete attention.

“It's good to value what they say. Sometimes things may not be for you, but other times they may give you that crucial bit of information that may let you proceed in the competition."

Peay said he learned the importance of authenticity in working with top musical stars.

“Authenticity is the way to go. I went into it with that mindset and just to see everybody, that that's how they made their career, being themselves. I know that that's going to be something I'll always keep in mind. Never try to be something that you're not. I would tell that to any artist,” he said.

Peay Warren Peay is the son of Lisa Peay and Tony Peay of Bamberg. He is a 2017 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and was employed as an app…

He has no regrets about having participated in the competition because the lessons he learned were more important than any award he could have received.

“I feel that everything that I did, I was proud of. I was 100 percent happy with every performance. In particular, some of the duets. I don't think we could have done them any better. They were perfect in my eyes, as well as other performances," Peay said.

"I mean, there were times where I'd catch myself slip up at a certain point. I'm like, 'You know, nobody knows. Nobody will know unless I tell them.' There's no such thing as a perfect performance. There never is. I don't think I have any regrets about any of it. It was so much fun,” he said.

‘I’ve got one

heck of a platform’

Peay is the son of Lisa Peay and Tony Peay of Bamberg. He is a 2017 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and was employed as an appliance technician at Neeley Appliance in Denmark.

Peay, who attends Colston Branch Baptist Church, is now focused on his music as part of the Warren Peay Band, formerly the Colston Branch Band.

"As far as everything goes right now, we've got the band back together a little bit. We've been practicing, we've been writing some new material, things like that, trying to see about getting into a studio to do some recording and booking shows wherever we can," he said.

Of the ‘Idol’ competition, Peay said, "I didn't expect to come out with a record deal. I expected to come out with a platform I could use and build off of, and that's what these shows are. I'd say I've got one heck of a platform."

Peay, who grew up singing in church and started singing on his own once he got a guitar, said the band is taking advantage of every opportunity it gets to perform.

"We're taking everything we can get. We take it in stride, and we're growing. This is a fresh start for everybody that was in the band, and now we're doing things a little differently. We're still keeping our morals where they always were and making sure that we're doing things right,” he said.

Peay said he didn’t have any favorites among the musicians he performed with during his ‘Idol’ run.

“All of them were special to me, whether it be with the other contestants, or other big artists. They were all just highlights. Everything was great. I looked at everything with positivity and optimism, and anytime I got to do something like that, I was thrilled," he said.

Peay continued, "I was there to have fun. You know, I'm here for some exposure. Of course after you get to go on the ticket, you're coming to win. I'm going to do my best to win, but, of course, we were all rooting for Iam. We love him, as well as the top three and everybody in the competition. We all created such a family there that we kind of forgot it was a competition most days until it was like time for people to go home."

Hawaii native Iam Tongi, 18, eventually claimed the title of “American Idol.”

Peay said it was all about showing love and encouraging each other more than creating a bitter cutthroat competition-like atmosphere.

“Every experience I had was a good one. I didn’t have any bad experiences there,” said Peay, who said his church his helped him cultivate his love of music. It is where he continues to lead praise and worship when he gets the time.

“That’s definitely that's where I got my start playing on a regular basis and actually playing every week and practicing and getting better, as well as being around like-minded people that had the same heart and mindset as my own. So we were writing a lot of Christian music.

“They kind of helped usher that period of time in for me, and then we all started doing it together. Then we started playing together. It just kind of went from there. That's the point where I knew this is a career I want,” he said.

Peay said it’s not about having to be rock star, but rather enjoying every moment along his musical journey.

"Of course, everybody wants to be a rock star, a country star, a pop star or anything like that. Everybody wants to do that, but once you see how you have to do it and what it all entails, you got to have a love for it. It's just like any profession. I feel you have to have a love for it, and if you don't, don't get into it.

“I want to keep this thing going for as long as God allows. I’m not back with Neeley’s as of right now. I knew that if I got back into working all the time, I was going to have less time to really focus on music. So I said, ‘You know what? If it doesn’t work, I can always go back.’… But for right now, I’m just focusing solely on music,” he said.

That music will continue to have a blend of different styles.

“Southern Rock is definitely one that I keep around. Country, Christian music, more Christian contemporary stuff. I’m starting to dive into more blues and soul-type music. That just seem to be what fits me. So if I can jump between those few and make music that’s good, I’m happy,” Peay said.

“I don’t have to make millions a year. I’ll take a million, but I don’t have to make millions a year. As long as I get to do this for the rest of my life and have people that are dedicated to come to the shows and we get to enjoy this, I’m happy,” he said.

‘Everything is

in God’s timing’

His journey on ‘Idol’ began when one of the show’s producers saw one a TikTok video of him singing a Chris Stapleton song titled “Either Way.”

“She could have even seen that one and said, ‘That kid’s pretty good,’ and went right on by and none of this would have ever happened. It all worked out just how God wanted it to. I went as far as he allowed,” Peay said.

“Everything is in God’s timing. Whenever I went into it, I had already tried to start up a music career on my own and reach out to as many people and try to send them songs. It just wasn’t working…. I prayed and said, ‘God, if you’ve got a music career in your plan for me at all, you’re going to have to drop it in my lap because I can’t do it, and I don’ want to take credit for it,’” he said.

He said the show has given him a fresh start from which to continue his music endeavors.

“This is probably one of the best pieces of advice I’ve ever gotten from a musician himself: anytime you play, you win. ... Every time you play, you win, and you have to do it for the love of it. If you’re doing it for money, fame, notoriety, any of that stuff, chances are it’s not going to work,” Peay said.

“If you do it because you love it and you make good music, the rest of that stuff will come. If it’s good, the fans will find you. The money will find you eventually. Everything comes in time. You can’t do it overnight. If you’re steady chasing dollars through music, you’re going to struggle for a long, long time,” he said.

Peay thanks his community for their continued support throughout the ‘Idol’ competition and beyond.

“It means so much to me that the community has kind of rallied behind me on this. I’ve got all this hometown support, and it’s just incredible. I have so few words to describe that and how special it is,” he said.