EHRHARDT -- American Idol Contestant Warren Peay will be honored with a special concert on the Main Street of Ehrhardt from 4 p.m. to midnight on Aug. 26.

The event, presented by the Ehrhardt Schuetzenfest, recognizes Peay’s achievement as a 2023 Top 8 American Idol contestant.

Among those featured will be Peay; The Muddigger, Lenny Cooper; Cody Webb; David Cooler; Brandon Elder; Britain Cox; Karen Davis Williams; and Moye Brandt.

The Bamberg County All-Star Concert will be held at Broxton Bridge Hwy/Broadway Street at the junction of Hwy 601 and Hwy 64.

Cooper is also the owner of the Skyline Club in West Columbia and the record label ‘Dirtified’ in Nashville, Tennessee. Webb is a Nashville singer and songwriter who hails from Ridge Spring and North Augusta. Cooler is a local star, also known as ‘The Dog Hunting Man’, who hails from Bamberg.

He is two-time winner of the Carolina’s CMA (Country Music Awards) at Myrtle Beach. Elder is a 2018 top 20 American Idol contestant and singer/songwriter from Arab, Alabama. Cox is a Nashville singer and songwriter, originally from Utah. Williams is a local singer from Ehrhardt. Brandt is a guitarist and singer from Ehrhardt.

Sponsors inclue Ehrhardt Schuetzenfest, Lowcountry Wood, Brandtwood, LLC, Dirtified Records, S&S Disposal, Kearse Media Solutions, and Carolina Bay Industries.