Monster Jam returns April 9-11

COLUMBIA – This. Is. Monster Jam! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns after a pandemic pause, roaring into Columbia for a high-octane weekend at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11. Monster Jam®, one of the first family events to open its doors to fans since the global pandemic began in 2020, features the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement. Tickets start at $20 on ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on March 16.
Monster Jam is enthusiastic that fans are eager to attend a live event with family and friends and feel confident about their safety and well-being, as shown in multiple surveys. In order to meet and exceed those expectations, Monster Jam has implemented enhanced health measures to help ensure the highest standards of wellness when it comes to today’s live experience. Seating capacity will be reduced at Colonial Life Arena to a Pod Seating structure, which will allow family and friends to safely enjoy all the action while social distancing from other groups in attendance. More information about Colonial Life Arena’s safety policy can be found here. As an additional precaution for fans, face coverings are required for those age 2 and older, unless otherwise exempted by law.
The Monster Jam Pit Party will return in Columbia on Saturday and Sunday with limited capacity and enhanced safety measures. At the Monster Jam Pit Party, you can see the massive trucks up close, watch live pre-race interviews and participate in Q&A’s with the drivers, get pre-signed autograph cards, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. Face covering, social distancing, entry screening and other rules apply. Capacity and activities are limited based on event, venue and local authorities’ guidelines, which are subject to change at any time.
Monster Jam has reimagined the live event guest experience and created contactless shopping for fans to order merchandise in advance or onsite from the comfort of their seat. Once ordered, guests can pick up their items at a convenient, contactless pickup station during the live event.
Columbia fans will witness a fierce battle for the event championship with each skilled Monster Jam athlete tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions. Plus, fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.
The all-star truck lineup is headlined by fan-favorite Adam Anderson as he trades his black and green wrecking machine for Megalodon®, the truck that redefined the phrase “jumping the shark” and set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ title for the most monster trucks jumped by a monster truck.
Tyler Menninga hops aboard the legendary Grave Digger while John Gordon vies for the championship in Bad Company and Scott Hartsock returns in Slinger. Xtermigator driven by Aaron Basl and FTI Torque, driven by Jack Brown, round out the epic six-truck lineup.