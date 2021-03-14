Monster Jam returns April 9-11

COLUMBIA – This. Is. Monster Jam! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns after a pandemic pause, roaring into Columbia for a high-octane weekend at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11. Monster Jam®, one of the first family events to open its doors to fans since the global pandemic began in 2020, features the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement. Tickets start at $20 on ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on March 16.

Monster Jam is enthusiastic that fans are eager to attend a live event with family and friends and feel confident about their safety and well-being, as shown in multiple surveys. In order to meet and exceed those expectations, Monster Jam has implemented enhanced health measures to help ensure the highest standards of wellness when it comes to today’s live experience. Seating capacity will be reduced at Colonial Life Arena to a Pod Seating structure, which will allow family and friends to safely enjoy all the action while social distancing from other groups in attendance. More information about Colonial Life Arena’s safety policy can be found here. As an additional precaution for fans, face coverings are required for those age 2 and older, unless otherwise exempted by law.