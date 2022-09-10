McRae legacy lives on at Boone Hall Plantation

Former Boone Hall owner Willie McRae was a Lowcountry giant who helped put Boone Hall Plantation at Mount Pleasant on the map as one of the most famous historical venues in the country that is visited by people from all over the world.

The irony is he never sought to be recognized for helping to raise Boone Hall to such a lofty status on the historical landscape. Make no mistake about it though, McRae was always working behind the scenes creating and developing innovative ways to present the plantation’s history accurately and educationally with a “modern day flair” as he would often state.

However, the small-town values instilled in him by his parents Harris and Nancy McRae helped to also create a vision to share all that Boone Hall is with local families and communities through special events presented on the property. Events that recognize the importance of sharing time together, where love and laughter rule the day, and create memories for a lifetime.

As a result, in 1997, he planted a two-acre u-pick pumpkin patch where people could come have some good ole fashioned fun on a farm. Over the last 26 years, the Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch has now grown to be one of the largest festivals held in the state with tens of thousands attending every year from local communities and beyond. The event has also become a tradition for many families who came to the event when they were growing up and now are bringing their children to experience this popular fall festival.

Preservation and conservation

Prior to his passing in 2020, McRae entered Boone Hall into a conservation easement agreement with the Lowcountry Land Trust where all 738 acres of the property will be preserved and protected from any kind of future commercial development. Simply stated, this means Boone Hall will always be Boone Hall for people today and generations yet to be born who can come tour the property and enjoy special events like the Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch.

Present Boone Hall GM Jim Westerhold confirms, “The legacy and values Willie left behind continue to guide us every day to make Boone Hall better.” Mission accomplished Willie McRae.

So the cat is now out of the bag for the man who sought to stay behind the curtain most of his life. His legacy is set forever as Boone Hall moves forward, protected for future generations. And though he shied away from such attention during his lifetime, those who knew him have to believe that William Harris McRae is watching from above…and maybe, just maybe…even smiling.

The 2022 Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch will be presented five weekends Sept. 30 through Oct. 30th.

