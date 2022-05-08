'Lunar Eclipse Night' at SCSM May 15

Save the date for this astronomical event that won’t be seen again in Columbia for years.

The State Museum invites all night owls to see a total lunar eclipse, beginning late Sunday night, May 15, and continuing through the early hours of Monday, May 16. The Boeing Observatory, select exhibition galleries, including "Apollo 16 & Beyond: South Carolina in Space," will also be open for guests on this special night.

The lunar eclipse will begin around 10:30 p.m. and, weather permitting, guests will be able to see the “blood Moon” turn a dark red color as it travels through the Earth’s shadow. The next total lunar eclipse visible from our area will not occur until March 2025.

In the event of inclement or cloudy weather, the lunar eclipse will be livestreamed in our state-digital dome planetarium. We hope you’ll join us for this public observing event.

Tickets are $8 for members and $10 for the general public. For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit scmuseum.org/events/lunar-eclipse-night/.

