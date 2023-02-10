In celebration of Black History Month, nationally noted South Carolina artist, and Claflin graduate, Dr. Leo Franklin Twiggs, will present a conversation with art critic and historian, Dr. Frank Martin, discussing the artistic and intellectual legacies of internationally renowned artist, Elizabeth Catlett and pioneering art historian, Dr. Samella Lewis. This event will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main Street, Columbia, SC. Catlett and Lewis are mid-20th century icons of African American art, history, and aesthetics, who helped shape increasing levels of contemporary interest in and emphasis upon African American visual culture.

Twiggs, a personal acquaintance of both Catlett and Lewis, will discuss themes in his works shared by both figures, internationally significant artist and nationally significant artist/historian. In the late 1980s, Dr. Twiggs sponsored Catlett's visit to South Carolina from Mexico, exhibiting her works during his tenure as the Executive Director of The I. P. Stanback Museum at South Carolina State University. Catlett was the teacher and mentor of Dr. Lewis, the first African-American woman to obtain the terminal degree in the History of Art from the Ohio State University, who included works by Twiggs in her ground-breaking publications on African American art history.

Drs. Twiggs and Martin will discuss these highly influential figures in a hybrid in-person and virtual interview — Dr. Martin will conduct the discussion and moderate on behalf of the audience from the CMA with Dr. Twiggs joining the conversation live from his studio in Orangeburg, via Zoom. Dr. Twiggs will be able to respond to questions from the assembled audience. The event is a closed-circuit interview and will not be live-streamed, consequently, attendance is accessible only through visiting the Columbia Museum of Art.

This African-American history month program is inspired by the recent exhibition entitled, "The Art of Elizabeth Catlett: From the Collection of Samella Lewis" held in the galleries of the Columbia Museum of Art, and by the current exhibition "Forward Together: African American Art from the Judy and Patrick Diamond Collection."

The program is free with museum membership or admission. For more information email: info@columbiamuseum.org To attend the event, call the Columbia Museum of Art at 803-799-2810.