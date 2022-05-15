'JOHN LAURENS' WAR': Film to have free screening in St. Matthews

The Actors' Theatre of South Carolina will hold a free film screening at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the banquet hall of Calhoun Hills Golf Complex, located at 200 Country Club Road, St Matthews, of an award-winning docudrama, “John Laurens’ War." This event is in partnership with Calhoun County Library and South Carolina Humanities.

Following screenings, South Carolina Humanities scholars, Damon L. Fordham and Alexia Helsley will join creators of the films for a Q&A with attendees.

The Actors’ Theatre of South Carolina is a non-profit film and theatre company which has received a major Growth Grant from South Carolina Humanities. Funding for the Growth Grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan initiative. Screenings of the award-winning films will take place across the state throughout 2022.

Clarence Felder, executive producer and co-star, is grateful for the NEH Growth Grant. “We’re very proud of this multiple award-winning film. John Laurens deserves his place in U.S. history as a great hero and abolitionist 90 years before slavery ended in America."

“We love screening at Calhoun County Library and are thrilled with this ‘Great American Heroes Series,'” added Chris Weatherhead, producer/director of all of the films. “We’ve found many inspiring stories of people who risked their lives to fight for the freedoms now guaranteed in our U.S. Constitution.”

"These are phenomenal, quality productions" said Kristen Simensen, director of Calhoun County Library. "The opportunities for our patrons over the years by Actors' Theatre of South Carolina and SC Humanities have been truly incredible. We always have very positive feedback from attendees."

Screenings are free, but, reservations are suggested. To make a reservation, call 803-874-3389.

More information, visit the Calhoun County Library website and Facebook page at calhouncountylibrary.org and @calhounlibrarysc, and at ActorsTheatreOfSC.org.

