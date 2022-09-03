'James Green: The Man and His Times' debuts Sept. 7

The life's work of the late Orangeburg artist and recluse James H. Green Jr. was recently discovered and recovered from the attic of the family home.

It is described as a "treasure trove from an artist with a talent to transform genre influences into his own sublime and eloquent vision."

An exhibit of this work, "James H. Green: The Man and His Times," will be showcased at the Lusty Gallery beginning Sept. 7. An opening reception will be held at 6 p.m. at the gallery, located at 649 Riverside Drive, in Orangeburg.