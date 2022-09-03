 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

'James Green: The Man and His Times' debuts Sept. 7

  • 0
James Green: The Man and His Times debuts Sept. 7
SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The life's work of the late Orangeburg artist and recluse James H. Green Jr. was recently discovered and recovered from the attic of the family home.

It is described as a "treasure trove from an artist with a talent to transform genre influences into his own sublime and eloquent vision."

TheTandD.com has a new special: $1 for 26 weeks

An exhibit of this work, "James H. Green: The Man and His Times," will be showcased at the Lusty Gallery beginning Sept. 7. An opening reception will be held at 6 p.m. at the gallery, located at 649 Riverside Drive, in Orangeburg.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sarah Michelle Gellar mocks Howard Stern over marriage bet: 'I think you owe us'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News