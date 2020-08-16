It's Shark Week at the Charleston Museum

CHARLESTON -- Take a bite out of the Lowcountry in the Bunting Natural History Gallery of the Charleston Museum.
Sharks are a vital component of a healthy marine habitat. As apex predators, their presence shows there are enough prey species in the ecosystem, whereas conversely their absence would suggest a problem with the food web. Sharks maintain the health of marine ecosystems by targeting weaker prey, leaving the stronger prey to survive and breed. Shark week, essentially a recognized week for shark enthusiasts, commonly highlights the environmental impact of sharks.
Of the shark fossils collected in the Lowcountry, the most famous are the teeth of the giant shark Carcharodon (Carcharocles) megalodon. Megalodon most likely fed on whales, large fish, sea turtles, and other smaller sharks. Traditionally, megalodon sharks are thought to be related to great whites and mako sharks in the genus Carcharodon. However, this is still a matter of debate. An exciting section of the Bunting Natural History Gallery showcases a cast of the jaws and teeth of megalodon as well as actual fossils of various sharks found in the Lowcountry. The exhibit allow visitors to fully appreciate the size variations in each species’ tooth size, view a timeline of their evolution and learn more about the importance of these powerful creatures.
The Bunting Natural History Gallery is a permanent exhibit of The Charleston Museum. As one of the largest exhibits in the Museum, there is plenty of space to enjoy the exhibit, and safely social distance.
The Charleston Museum is taking special precautions to prevent spread of COVID-19. All persons are required to wear face coverings when entering buildings open to the public within the Charleston City limits. Masks must be worn while visiting The Charleston Museum and its historic houses. Visitors are asked to limit elevator use to their immediate party. Visitors are encouraged to check their temperature before visiting one of the Museum’s sites.Visitors are required to keep personal items with them at all times as the coat check will be unavailable at the Museum. Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing while in the Museum’s galleries and at the historic houses.
