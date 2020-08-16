It's Shark Week at the Charleston Museum

Sharks are a vital component of a healthy marine habitat. As apex predators, their presence shows there are enough prey species in the ecosystem, whereas conversely their absence would suggest a problem with the food web. Sharks maintain the health of marine ecosystems by targeting weaker prey, leaving the stronger prey to survive and breed. Shark week, essentially a recognized week for shark enthusiasts, commonly highlights the environmental impact of sharks.

Of the shark fossils collected in the Lowcountry, the most famous are the teeth of the giant shark Carcharodon (Carcharocles) megalodon. Megalodon most likely fed on whales, large fish, sea turtles, and other smaller sharks. Traditionally, megalodon sharks are thought to be related to great whites and mako sharks in the genus Carcharodon. However, this is still a matter of debate. An exciting section of the Bunting Natural History Gallery showcases a cast of the jaws and teeth of megalodon as well as actual fossils of various sharks found in the Lowcountry. The exhibit allow visitors to fully appreciate the size variations in each species’ tooth size, view a timeline of their evolution and learn more about the importance of these powerful creatures.