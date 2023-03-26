After a hiatus caused by the pandemic and, before that, extensive renovations, the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center’s traditional spring talent show, Showcase, is scheduled for Thursday, May 4, at the Stevenson Auditorium in Orangeburg.

In recent years, Showcase has been presented with a popular theme. This year’s performances will honor the Motown years.

“Motown songs may be decades old, but they have remained popular over the years. People still love to sing and dance to the Motown sound,” Arts Center board Chair Brooke Rogers said. She selected the theme with board member Celeste Smith.

“Showcase was creäted to raise much-needed funds for the Arts Center and we’re continuing that effort with the same enthusiasm,” Rogers said.

Rogers and Smith are also in charge of auditions.

“Instead of live auditions, anyone interested in performing should email a short video performing a routine of their choice to the Arts Center. If they can’t send an email, they can schedule a live audition with Celeste or me,” Rogers explained. “We’re still organizing the same Showcase format, but updating our submission process.”

Organizing a major fundraising event by presenting the variety of talent in the Orangeburg area was conceived over 30 years ago by one of the Arts Center’s original board members, Edna Fisher.

It was 1992, and she still remembers how spontaneously they consolidated their first show.

“The center really needed an injection of funds and board members put on their thinking caps. I suggested a variety show. We needed a name for the show and Boo Sheppard, another board member, came up with Showcase,” Fisher recalls. “Everybody liked it and we got busy. We had a program with a host of ads. That raised money as well.”

To publicize the show, invite talent and sell tickets, Fisher said they decided on a special poster, which they distributed all over Orangeburg County.

“Dr. Leo Twiggs designed the poster, and he signed a limited number and we sold those too,” she said.

Twiggs remembers designing the first Showcase poster.

“I was teaching my first class in poster making. I knew it had to be brief, to the point and attractive. Following those guidelines, I learned a lot about poster design myself,” he said.

All the signed copies were sold almost immediately, according to then-executive director Ellen “Butch” Easterling, who oversaw soliciting ads for the program.

“My whole tenure was going to people asking for money. Sponsor this and sponsor that. So, showcase wasn’t a hard sell. Members supported us as well,” Easterling said.

Easterling also remembers how one of the center’s founders, Arthur Lusty, talked her into becoming its first executive director. “I always loved the arts. Despite the hard work, we had a lot of fun putting on events and holding classes,” she said.

Events and classes continue to be priorities for the Arts Center’s board and staff. Art-related activities continue to increase in numbers now that the worse of the pandemic seems to be over.

Major fundraising events like the recent, highly successful gala, “Paint the Town,” which was the center’s first, and the upcoming “Motown” Showcase contribute significantly to the Art Center’s mission, which is “to provide inspiring art and arts education experiences, support area artists and to actively promote cultural enrichment for all the citizens of Orangeburg County.”

Auditions for “Motown” are ongoing and will continue through March 31. Anyone who is interested in auditioning should email their video to hrast@orangeburgarts.org, along with a brief bio and headshot. If the preference is for an in-person audition, call the Arts Center at 803-536-4074 to set up a time.