HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS: Frighteningly good safety tips offered; events planned across region

Candy, costumes and celebrations are all aspects of a fun-filled Halloween, but safety remains a priority for local law enforcement agencies working to keep the holiday from becoming a real scare.

Officials with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office are hoping to keep all children — and adults — safe on Monday, Oct. 31.

City of Orangeburg Public Information Officer Jennifer J. Van Cleave said the message is clear this Halloween.

“Think safety first,” she said.

Van Cleave urges simple tips to make Halloween safe for all the little ghouls and goblins who will be out and about on that day.

“Don't accept rides from strangers and trick or treat in familiar areas,” she said.

Van Cleave also said parents should examine all candy their children receive.

“We're also encouraging individuals to attend local community events,” she said, noting that churches are among the places that offer a safe place for children to celebrate Halloween.

Van Cleave said there will also be an enhanced law enforcement presence throughout the city on Halloween.

"Adults are encouraged to monitor the times children are out and to be aware of their whereabouts. Youth and children are advised not to stay out late into the night. Anyone seeing suspicious activity should contact law enforcement at 803-534-2812," she said. 

The ODPS has set trick-or-treat hours in the city for 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween. The sheriff’s office has also set trick-or-treat hours at 5 to 7 p.m. in unincorporated areas of the county.

The sheriff’s office has announced that municipalities may have their own specific trick-or-treat times, which must be observed within their town limits. A list accompanies this story.

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Halloween drive-thru on Monday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the new Orangeburg Recreation Park on North Road, 224 Magnolia Village Parkway.

Candy will be distributed only to children present in vehicles while supplies last, Van Cleave said.

Cars will enter at the main entrance of the recreational complex and exit at the stop light at Orangeburg Preparatory School.

There is one-way traffic only during the event. For more information, individuals can call Parks and Recreation at 803-533-6020.

The sheriff’s office will be holding its own drive-thru trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex at 1520 Ellis Ave. in Orangeburg.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported that drive-through events, one-directional haunted trails, outdoor pumpkin patches and creative methods for handing out candy can all be safe alternatives for celebrating.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Halloween happenings

• The City of Orangeburg has set trick-or-treat hours in the city for 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.

• The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has set trick-or-treat hours at 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween in unincorporated areas of the county.

• The Town of St. Matthews has set the hours of 4 to 8 p.m. for Halloween trick-or-treating.

• The Town of Cameron has set trick-or-treat hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

• The Town of Cordova trick-or-treat hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.

• The Town of Branchville will host a "Junk-A-Treat" from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Branch Junction.

• The Town of Bowman will have a trunk-or-treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Halloween. For more information, call 803-829-2666.

• The City of Holly Hill trick-or-treat hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.

• The Town of North will have its police and fire departments handing out bagged treats to kids from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at The Pavilion in the heart of town.

• The Town of Neeses trick-or-treat hours are 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.

• The City of Bamberg has set the hours of 6 to 8 p.m. for trick-or-treaters 12 and under on Halloween.

• The Town of Ehrhardt's trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.

• The Town of Norway trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 9 p.m. on Halloween.

• The City of Denmark trick-or-treat hours are 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.

• The City of Santee has set the hours of 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for trick-or-treating on Halloween.

• The Town of Cope trick-or-treat hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.

• The Town of Livingston has set the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. for Halloween trick-or-treating.

• The Town of Springfield will hold its Jack on the Track from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on the town’s walking track. These hours are also the town's official trick-or-treating hours. There is no charge to set up a table at the event. Sign-up sheets are at the town hall. Organizations will distribute candy and other treats to kids. For more information, call 803-258-3152.

• The Town of Eutawville will have its ninth annual Trunk-or-Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. at the town hall at 220 Porcher Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Participants are asked to set up their vehicles from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

• The Town of Elloree will host a trunk-or-treat at Joe Miller Park at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. For more information, call 803-897-2821.

• The Orangeburg County Library will hold its 10th annual "S-book-tacular" from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at its new location at 1645 Russell St. Games, treats, books and crafts will be available.

• The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office will hold a drive-thru trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex at 1520 Ellis Ave. in Orangeburg. For more information, call the OSCO Community Service Unit at 803-533-6275.

• The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Halloween drive-thru on Monday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the City of Orangeburg's new North Road recreational park complex at 224 Magnolia Village Parkway. Candy will be distributed only to children present in vehicles while supplies last. For more information, call Parks & Recreation at 803-533-6020.

• The Orangeburg Charge consisting of Bethlehem, Mt. Nebo and St. John United Methodist churches will host a fall festival with vendors, food and games from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Mt. Nebo UMC at 1919 Kennerly Road in Orangeburg.

• Bamberg Family Practice will hold a walk-thru trunk-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the facility at 2113 Main Highway in Bamberg. Food trucks will be on site.

• The Bamberg Cheez & Cracker Box will hold a Halloween Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

• The Bamberg County Sheriff's Office will hold a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the Bamberg Civic Center at 2477 Main Highway.

• The Bamberg Police Department and Bamberg Board of Public Works will have a trunk-or-treat for children 12 and under from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the Bamberg Civic Center/Police Department at 2477 Main Highway.

