HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS: Frighteningly good safety tips offered; events planned across region

Candy, costumes and celebrations are all aspects of a fun-filled Halloween, but safety remains a priority for local law enforcement agencies working to keep the holiday from becoming a real scare.

Officials with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office are hoping to keep all children — and adults — safe on Monday, Oct. 31.

City of Orangeburg Public Information Officer Jennifer J. Van Cleave said the message is clear this Halloween.

“Think safety first,” she said.

Van Cleave urges simple tips to make Halloween safe for all the little ghouls and goblins who will be out and about on that day.

“Don't accept rides from strangers and trick or treat in familiar areas,” she said.

Van Cleave also said parents should examine all candy their children receive.

“We're also encouraging individuals to attend local community events,” she said, noting that churches are among the places that offer a safe place for children to celebrate Halloween.

Van Cleave said there will also be an enhanced law enforcement presence throughout the city on Halloween.

"Adults are encouraged to monitor the times children are out and to be aware of their whereabouts. Youth and children are advised not to stay out late into the night. Anyone seeing suspicious activity should contact law enforcement at 803-534-2812," she said.

The ODPS has set trick-or-treat hours in the city for 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween. The sheriff’s office has also set trick-or-treat hours at 5 to 7 p.m. in unincorporated areas of the county.

The sheriff’s office has announced that municipalities may have their own specific trick-or-treat times, which must be observed within their town limits. A list accompanies this story.

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Halloween drive-thru on Monday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the new Orangeburg Recreation Park on North Road, 224 Magnolia Village Parkway.

Candy will be distributed only to children present in vehicles while supplies last, Van Cleave said.

Cars will enter at the main entrance of the recreational complex and exit at the stop light at Orangeburg Preparatory School.

There is one-way traffic only during the event. For more information, individuals can call Parks and Recreation at 803-533-6020.

The sheriff’s office will be holding its own drive-thru trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex at 1520 Ellis Ave. in Orangeburg.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported that drive-through events, one-directional haunted trails, outdoor pumpkin patches and creative methods for handing out candy can all be safe alternatives for celebrating.