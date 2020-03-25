Virtual competitions offer outlet for athletes of all levels

NBA players Ben Simmons, Devin Booker and Meyers Leonard have hosted live videos on Twitch, and Luka Doncic has said he soon may join them. Hockey players, race car drivers and more also have moved into the streaming space.

It’s been a seamless transition for May, who in addition to posting a 2.94 ERA for the Twins last season also has streamed for Luminosity since 2017, when he missed the baseball season following Tommy John surgery.

He has been laying groundwork to go full-time on Twitch anyway with baseball facing a potential work stoppage when its current collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2021 season.

May is splitting time between Warzone and MLB The Show 20, which also became available last week. He plans to stream to his nearly 160,000 Twitch followers 6 to 8 hours each day, six days per week, at least until he’s able to reconnect with Twins teammates in person to renew preparations for a season delayed until at least mid-May.

His expertise has made him a go-to source for other major leaguers.

A few, including NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, have sought help setting up their own live streams. May created a YouTube instructional video to help wannabe streamers like Alonso get started.