Experience Oztober at state museum

COLUMBIA – This “OZtober” the South Carolina State Museum will once again invite guests to enjoy a month of exciting OZ themed shows and activities. From daily showings of "The Wizard of Oz 4-D ExperiencE" to exciting planetarium shows and virtual programs, “OZtober” offers families the perfect destination for Halloween fun both on site and online. Plus, the giant 30-foot long x 12-foot high witch’s legs will return outside the museum’s entrance and the planetarium dome will once again ‘glow’ like a jack-o-lantern after dark each night.
“Our Oz themed shows and activities are always very popular with families during Halloween,” said State Museum Public Programs Manager, Lydia Salais. “We have revised our usual plans to incorporate health and safety measures and, with our spacious building and exhibit galleries, we are able to offer guests a location to enjoy socially distant fun with friends and family.”
The State Museum will have health and safety precautions in place, including managing capacities in the museum’s galleries, planetarium and 4-D theater to facilitate social distancing, as well as frequent cleaning throughout the building and between shows. Per Governor McMaster’s executive order, guests aged 3 and above are required to wear a face covering while visiting state buildings.
OZtober Fun Includes:
- Saturdays in Oz, Oct 3 and 31 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.): Guests are invited to join the museum for special Saturday OZ fun, including showings of The Wizard of Oz 4-D Experience™ and Skies Over Oz. Take home Halloween activity kits for kids, an OZ themed selfie station, OZ trivia and more will also be available for families to enjoy.
- Pumpkin Planetarium Lighting, Sat., Oct. 3 (5 – 8 p.m.): The museum will kick-off OZtober with special evening hours featuring extra 4-D and planetarium show times, take-home activities and the annual lighting of the museum’s Jack-O-Planetarium dome.
- Member Early Bird Shows, Sat., Oct. 10 (9 – 10 a.m.): The museum will open early for museum members to enjoy exclusive screenings of The Wizard of Oz 4-D Experience™ and Skies Over Oz. Special member take-home activities will also be available. Members must RSVP in advance at scmuseum.org.
- Virtual Crafty Jammies Night, Tues., Oct. 13 (7 p.m.): Join museum educators for a very special bedtime story with one of our favorite storybook characters, Madeline! Virtual guests can also participate in a Halloween themed craft and learn how to make a 3-D fall pumpkin. Sponsored by Colonial Life. Pre-registration is required.
- Virtual Trivia Night - Spooky SC!, Thurs., Oct. 29 (6:30 p.m.): South Carolina is rich in myths and legends from the mountains to the sea. Guests are invited to test their knowledge of ghostly tales and join museum staff in a special Halloween themed version of this popular weekly virtual trivia program. Sponsored by Columbia Craft Brewery. Pre-registration is required. Visit scmuseum.org to learn more.
- Growl at the Moon Laser Lights Night, Fri., Oct. 30 (6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.) This adult Halloween event returns with precautions in place for socially distant fun! Guests are invited to see the laser show Dark Side of the Moon featuring the music of Pink Floyd in the museum’s 55-foot digital dome planetarium. Plus, watch a compilation of iconic horror film trailers, enjoy delicious food for purchase from a local food truck, grab a drink from the cash bar, listen to live music and more. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $12 for museum members. Capacity is limited and advance ticket purchase online is required at scmuseum.org
Featured OZtober shows
Planetarium and 4-D shows are an additional charge. Capacity is limited to facilitate social distancing and face coverings are required. Showtimes available at scmuseum.org
- The Wizard of Oz 4-D Experience™: Playing in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4-D Theater, The Wizard of Oz comes alive as never before in this amazing 16 minute 4-D experience. With digital 3-D and state-of-the-art special effects, this beloved classic becomes a modern adventure as the infamous tornado carries guests to the magical Land of Oz. Showing daily in October.
- Skies Over Oz: Hear the tale of Dorothy's epic adventures in Oz told as a constellation myth using imagined patterns of stars in the night sky. Guests will also get a look at the current night sky from here at home in Columbia. Showing in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium every Saturday and Sunday in October.
- HalloScream Laser Lights: Guests will experience a dynamic laser show choreographed to classic Halloween tunes like Thriller, Monster Mash, and Ghostbusters. Showing daily in October in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium.
OZtober activities are covered by museum membership or general admission which is $8.95 for adults, $7.95 for Seniors and $6.95 for children (ages 3-12). Planetarium experiences, 4-D shows, and Growl at the Moon Laser Lights Night are an additional charge. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and is closed on Monday. Due to the museum’s need to manage guest capacity, online advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended at scmuseum.org.
