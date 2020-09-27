Experience Oztober at state museum

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – This “OZtober” the South Carolina State Museum will once again invite guests to enjoy a month of exciting OZ themed shows and activities. From daily showings of "The Wizard of Oz 4-D ExperiencE" to exciting planetarium shows and virtual programs, “OZtober” offers families the perfect destination for Halloween fun both on site and online. Plus, the giant 30-foot long x 12-foot high witch’s legs will return outside the museum’s entrance and the planetarium dome will once again ‘glow’ like a jack-o-lantern after dark each night.

“Our Oz themed shows and activities are always very popular with families during Halloween,” said State Museum Public Programs Manager, Lydia Salais. “We have revised our usual plans to incorporate health and safety measures and, with our spacious building and exhibit galleries, we are able to offer guests a location to enjoy socially distant fun with friends and family.”

The State Museum will have health and safety precautions in place, including managing capacities in the museum’s galleries, planetarium and 4-D theater to facilitate social distancing, as well as frequent cleaning throughout the building and between shows. Per Governor McMaster’s executive order, guests aged 3 and above are required to wear a face covering while visiting state buildings.

OZtober Fun Includes: