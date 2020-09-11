Experience 'Hoppy Hour at the Zoo' Oct. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – Let your “hare” down and unwind with Riverbanks' all-new, naturally safer, outdoor option for happy hour. Timed tickets are on sale now for "Hoppy Hour at the Zoo" on Thursday, October 1.

Sip, stroll, and social distance during this adults-only opportunity to soak in the sights and sounds of Riverbanks after-hours. Proceeds support the Zoo’s critical role in animal and plant care and wildlife conservation.

Don’t skip out! Hop into Koala Knockabout and Sea Lion Landing. Jump over to the Aquarium-Reptile Complex and the African Savanna and take a spin on the Endangered Species Carousel.

Food, brews, and wines will be available for purchase. Cool down while sippin’ on seasonal suds or chillin’ with select wines. Full menus also will be offered featuring a variety of appetizing options at some of Riverbanks’ tastiest eateries including Watering Hole, Wild Burger, Cones and Kodiak Point.

"Hoppy Hour at the Zoo" will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 The cost is $7 for Riverbanks members and $10 for the general public. A limited number of tickets are available.

Event parking and park entry will be available on the Zoo side only at 500 Wildlife Parkway in Columbia.

