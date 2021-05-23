End of Summer Jam Aug. 14 in Columbia

COLUMBIA – A major hip-hop concert is coming to Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena. Multi-Platinum and Grammy nominated artist Lil Baby, along with Kevin Gates, City Girls, Blacc Zacc and more will invade Columbia on Saturday, August 14, 2021. The End of Summer Jam is the first major concert to play at Colonial Life Arena after over a year of dealing with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, online only at Ticketmaster.com.

Lil Baby, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia. He rose to mainstream fame in 2017 following the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing, becoming one of the most prominent figures in the trap music scene to date. Lil Baby's second studio album, My Turn (2020), peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 and is certified three times platinum by the RIAA. The song "We Paid" (featuring 42 Dugg) charted at number ten on the Hot 100.

The Colonial Life Arena doors open at 6 p.m. with show time at 7:30 p.m.. Face masks are still encouraged. Clear bag policy is enforced. Lineup subject to change. Please see coloniallifearena.com for more details.

