EDITORIAL: 2-way race is officially 3-way race

Bledsoe technically ended his campaign on Oct. 1 and backed Graham as Harrison began to rise in polling and fundraising, according to the AP reporting. But Bledsoe acted too late to remove his name from ballots, and with the three candidates listed in alphabetical order, his name appears at the top of the list.

When directly asked if the ads were designed to be deceptive, Harrison repeated earlier talking points espoused by his campaign about ensuring that voters are aware of all candidates on the ballot. “It would be malpractice on me, as a candidate and as somebody who's trying to bring this back to South Carolina, not to do every single thing in my power to make sure that we mobilize our vote and try to get the majority of votes by Nov. 3.”

While Graham is unlikely to cozy up to Bledsoe and any endorsement, PACS backing Graham have countered with advertising of their own making clear that Bledsoe is not in the race.

And Graham's campaign released an open letter from Bledsoe condemning the effort to try to win him votes.

"I am no longer running for the U.S. Senate, and any effort to encourage people to support me is deceptive, underhanded and wrong," Bledsoe said, calling the ads "dirty tricks" from Harrison and "radical liberals."