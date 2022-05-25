DEPP/HEARD TRIAL: Depp retakes witness stand; Moss denies any assault

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Johnny Depp was back on the witness stand Wednesday in his libel suit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp testified as a rebuttal witness — he already testified for four consecutive days earlier in the six-week trial.

On Wednesday, he disputed a claim made by Heard that Depp had nothing to do with getting her a role in the superhero blockbuster "Aquaman." When Heard testified, she was clearly offended by a question from Depp's lawyers insinuating Depp got her the role.

Depp, though, said that after Heard auditioned for the role, he talked to the studio on her behalf.

"Ultimately she did get the job, so hopefully, I suppose, I had curbed their worries to some degree," he said.

Depp also said he had been completely unaware of statements made by a former lawyer, Adam Waldman, calling Heard's claims of abuse a hoax. Those statements by Waldman are the basis of a counterclaim Heard filed against Depp. Heard's lawyers have said Waldman made those statements in league with Depp, something Depp denies.

Depp is suing Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Depp has denied he ever struck Heard, and says she was the abuser in the relationship. Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate instances of physical abuse she says she suffered at Depp's hands.

Also Wednesday, supermodel Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of Depp, denied that she had ever been pushed or assaulted by Depp during the course of their relationship.

Moss testified as a rebuttal witness.

Heard, in her testimony, made a passing reference to Moss and a rumor that Depp had pushed Moss down a set of stairs when they dated. Heard referenced Moss as she described a fight in which she admitted hitting Depp on a staircase because she said Depp was charging at Heard's sister, Whitney.

Moss, in testimony provided by video link, said Depp never assaulted her. She said she did once slip down a flight of stairs after a rainstorm at a Jamaican resort, and that Depp came to her aid.

She testified for less than 5 minutes and was not cross-examined.

On Tuesday, jurors heard a snippet of testimony contradicting one of Heard's key witnesses, but much of the context was stripped away.

Jennifer Howell — who once employed Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez — testified briefly Tuesday through a recorded deposition.

Howell testified that she sent an email in 2020 to Henriquez begging her to tell the truth.

Jurors, though, did not see the letter, nor did Howell explain in what way she thought Henriquez was being untruthful. The edited deposition played in court for less than 15 minutes — Howell appeared to walk out of the deposition before lawyers had completed their questioning.

In a court document, though, Howell goes into much greater detail. She gives a four-page declaration in which she says Henriquez confided in her that Heard was the aggressor in the fight and Henriquez allegedly said she thought Heard "was going to kill Johnny."

Howell also says in the declaration that Henriquez told her and others in their workplace that Heard cut off Depp's finger in a fight the couple had in Australia. The severed finger has been a point of dispute throughout the trial. Depp says the finger was severed when Heard lobbed a vodka bottle at him.

Henriquez is the only one of Heard's witnesses who testified in the six-week trial that she personally witnessed Depp physically assault Heard, in a fight where she said each landed blows on the other while she was caught between the two.

It's not entirely clear why Howell's testimony was so limited. Throughout the trial, though, Judge Penney Azcarate has strictly enforced rules limiting hearsay evidence, and Howell's description of what Henriquez told her would likely be a classic example of hearsay unless Depp's lawyers could claim some sort of exception to the hearsay rule.

Also Tuesday, the celebrity news site TMZ filed an emergency motion seeking to block the testimony of a former employee, Morgan Tremaine.

TMZ said it's concerned that Tremaine is prepared to testify Wednesday for Depp and violate a pledge of confidentiality that the news outlet provided to a source who gave TMZ information related to the couple's high-profile divorce.

Heard has denied that she tipped off news outlets to the fact that she obtained a temporary restraining order after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016. Heard alleged Depp abused her in that application, and Heard was photographed by paparazzi leaving the courthouse with an apparent bruise on her cheek.

Depp's lawyers have said she sought publicity about her abuse allegations to falsely damage his reputation.

