Congaree National Park increase access to campgrounds

HOPKINS – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Congaree National Park is increasing access and services. The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Congaree National Park reopened access to all sites at the Bluff Campground, and half of the sites at the Longleaf Campground August 22. Sales resumed at the America’s National Parks bookstore, located in the Harry Hampton Visitor Center on Aug. 27.

In addition, the following spaces continue to be available: Boardwalk Trail, park hiking trails, Cedar Creek Canoe Trail and canoe launches, picnic shelter, restrooms and the outdoor visitor information station at the Harry Hampton Visitor Center.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed: The Harry Hampton Visitor Center auditorium.