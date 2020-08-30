Congaree National Park increase access to campgrounds

HOPKINS – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Congaree National Park is increasing access and services. The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Congaree National Park reopened access to all sites at the Bluff Campground, and half of the sites at the Longleaf Campground August 22. Sales resumed at the America’s National Parks bookstore, located in the Harry Hampton Visitor Center on Aug. 27.
In addition, the following spaces continue to be available: Boardwalk Trail, park hiking trails, Cedar Creek Canoe Trail and canoe launches, picnic shelter, restrooms and the outdoor visitor information station at the Harry Hampton Visitor Center.
With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed: The Harry Hampton Visitor Center auditorium.
The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Congaree National Park, our operational approach continues to be centered on examining each facility function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and are regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean.
A safe and enjoyable park experience begins at home. The NPS encourages visitors to plan their visit by checking the park’s website and social media for current conditions and travel tips. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted at www.nps.gov/cong and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
