ColaJazz hosts Drink Small at State Museum Feb. 4

COLUMBIA — The ColaJazz Foundation is hosting a celebratory concert in honor of Drink Small’s 90th birthday at the South Carolina State Museum from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4

The event features performances by Drink Small and fellow blues legend Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues.

Known as the Blues Doctor, Drink Small was born in Bishopville, where his family sharecropped.

At 7 years old, he taught himself to play guitar on his uncle's one string.

Beginning as a gospel performer, he first recorded The Spiritualaires in 1956 on Vee Jay Records. He later toured with The Staple Singers and Sam Cooke.

By 1959, he turned his focus to blues, becoming famous for his basso profondo voice, his Piedmont-style guitar and his stage banter referred to as “Drink-isms.”

Kicking off Black History Month at the State Museum, the concert is hosted in tandem with Drink Small Day, a day the museum is dedicating to honoring Drink Small’s career, legacy and profound musical impact.

Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/drinksmallday.

Tickets purchased for the concert will include admission to the museum to enjoy the following:

• Curated Drink Small exhibit: The exhibit will be on display throughout February and features photos, instruments and mementos of Drink Small’s life, legacy and career.

• Communal art: A new art piece featuring a guitar made of guitar picks.

• Children’s activity: Cardboard guitars will be available for children to decorate.

• Drink Small music: Drink Small music will play throughout all exhibits and galleries.

• Birthday presentation: At 4:30 p.m., a birthday cake will be presented to Drink Small in celebration of his 90th birthday.