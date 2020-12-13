Claflinites collaborate to publish children’s book

Princess (Williams) Gadson and Jasia Postell have collaborated to publish a children’s book called “The Very Last Chocolate Chip Cookie,” which is now being sold on Amazon.
The book is written by 2015 Claflin graduate Princess Gadson and illustrated by former Claflin student Jasia Postell.
“The Very Last Chocolate Chip Cookie” teaches children the importance of being kind to others. The book tells the story of how two children become lifelong friends after bonding over the very last chocolate chip cookie.
Gadson says when she reached out to Postell about creating the illustrations for her book, Postell instantly said yes.
Postell is a freelance artist and painter.
“She was so excited. I was so happy that Jasia could do it. She’s so gifted and extremely talented,” Gadson said.
Gadson says she couldn’t think of a better time for the book to be published.
“2020 was such an extremely hard year for everyone. People cannot forget to just be kind to one another. A little kindness goes a long way,” Gadson said.
Becoming an author has always been a dream of Gadson’s. The mother of three says she couldn’t wait to write a book of her own one day.
“Writing has always been my thing. I love reading and have always been obsessed with books. I’m ecstatic that my children will get to read a book written by their mom,” she said.
Gadson credits her undergraduate experience for making her the writer that she is today.
Gadson majored in mass communications with a concentration in journalism, worked as a student reporter, edited the university’s newspaper The Panther and was awarded the South Carolina Collegiate Journalist of the Year (under 5,000 division) in 2014 by the South Carolina Press Association.
Upon graduation, she also worked as a local government news reporter for The Times and Democrat and interviewed numerous elected officials and politicians such as former first lady Hillary Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Congressman Jim Clyburn and the late Congressman John Lewis.
Gadson says she has already started writing her second children’s book and plans to release it in 2021.
“I want kids to be so excited about reading. Reading stretches the mind, expands the vocabulary, and can just uplift you,” Gadson said.
“Whenever a child hears or reads one of my stories, I want them to feel encouraged and know that they can do absolutely anything.”
Powell said her words to live by come from Colossians 3:23-24 "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving."
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!