Claflinites collaborate to publish children’s book

“Writing has always been my thing. I love reading and have always been obsessed with books. I’m ecstatic that my children will get to read a book written by their mom,” she said.

Gadson credits her undergraduate experience for making her the writer that she is today.

Gadson majored in mass communications with a concentration in journalism, worked as a student reporter, edited the university’s newspaper The Panther and was awarded the South Carolina Collegiate Journalist of the Year (under 5,000 division) in 2014 by the South Carolina Press Association.

Upon graduation, she also worked as a local government news reporter for The Times and Democrat and interviewed numerous elected officials and politicians such as former first lady Hillary Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Congressman Jim Clyburn and the late Congressman John Lewis.

Gadson says she has already started writing her second children’s book and plans to release it in 2021.

“I want kids to be so excited about reading. Reading stretches the mind, expands the vocabulary, and can just uplift you,” Gadson said.

“Whenever a child hears or reads one of my stories, I want them to feel encouraged and know that they can do absolutely anything.”

Powell said her words to live by come from Colossians 3:23-24 "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving."

