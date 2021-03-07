Claflin to host social justice author series

Harvard University professor and award-winning author, Dr. Danielle Allen will be the Center’s first featured author in a series of virtual presentations. Dr. Belinda Wheeler, director of the Center for Social Justice, will serve as the program’s moderator. The program is free and accessible to the public.

“Dr. Allen was selected as the first speaker in this series because of her steadfast commitment to social justice,” said Wheeler. “During the event Dr. Allen will read from her book, Cuz: An American Tragedy, discuss her cousin’s experiences with America’s criminal justice system, share details of her life with her cousin, Michael, and discuss what social justice means to her. Claflin has had a deep commitment to social justice for over 151 years. This programming allows us to bring current day champions of social justice to our campus and the wider community to promote real change in the community. The topics discussed in Dr. Allen’s book, especially America’s criminal justice system and access to educational opportunities for people who are currently or formerly incarcerated, are especially important at this time.”