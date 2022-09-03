Charleston horticultural lecture series returns

CHARLESTON –The Charleston Horticultural Society is pleased to announce our 2022-2023 lecture series, sponsored by Bartlett Tree Experts. This annual series features engaging and accomplished thought leaders and experts from all over the country in the fields of horticulture, design and sustainability. This year, we are thrilled to present a slate of speakers from a wide variety of specialties and areas of focus:

September 12 : David Quick, Ambassador from the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Sustainability, Charleston Climate Action Initiatives & How Everyone Can Be Part of the Solution, introduction by Mayor John Tecklenburg.

October 10 : Virginia Beach, American Landmark: Charles Duell and the Rebirth of Middleton Place

November 14 : Georgann Eubanks, Saving the Wild South: The Fight for Native Plants on the Brink of Extinction

February 13 : Bryce Lane, Host of three-time Emmy award winning, UNC-TV public television show "In the Garden with Bryce Lane"

March 13 : Abra Lee, Conquer the Soil: Black America and the Untold Stories of Our Country's Gardeners, Farmers, and Growers

May 8: Dan Hinkley, widely recognized as one of the foremost modern plant explorers and one of the world's leading plant collectors.

Lectures will be held on the second Monday of each month at the beautiful Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale Street, in downtown Charleston. All lectures start at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Lectures are 45 minutes long and are followed by a Q&A session.

Lectures are free for Charleston Horticultural Society members. Individual memberships start at $50 for a year which includes free admission to the lecture series and other events, as well as discounted rates for all classes, tours, programs and special events throughout the year. Non-members may pay cash at the door. September’s lecture is open to the community and all following lectures are $20 per person for non-members.