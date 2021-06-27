Bullriding tour returns to Columbia

COLUMBIA – For the second time in league history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) will buck into Columbia, South Carolina, hosting the Carolina Classic at Colonial Life Arena Aug. 7.
For one night only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness.
PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour debuted in Columbia in 2019 when Alan de Souza (Taubate, Brazil) went a flawless 2-for-2 to capture the event victory.
The Columbia tour stop will tentatively mark the 14th PWVT event of the year, with PBR’s fastest-growing tour first stopping in cities including Greenville, South Carolina; Lexington, Kentucky; Pensacola, Florida and Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Thus far in 2021, the race for the 2021 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Championship is off to a fierce start, with the Top 3 riders in the series standings separated by a mere 12 points.
Austin Richardson (Stephenville, Texas) currently holds the No. 1 rank having won one PWVT event and registered two additional Top-10 efforts across four events. The 21-year-old Texan leads No. 2 Paulo Ferreira Lima (Bezerros, Brazil) by a slim 8.67 points, and No. 3 Michael Lane (Tazewell, Virginia) by 11.5 points.
The bull riding action for the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Carolina Classic begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 7 at Colonial Life Arena.
Tickets are on sale now and start at $15, taxes and fees not included. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or PBR.com, or by calling PBR Customer Service at 1-800-732-1727. Fans will also be able to purchase tickets at the Prisma Health Box Office.