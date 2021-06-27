Bullriding tour returns to Columbia

COLUMBIA – For the second time in league history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) will buck into Columbia, South Carolina, hosting the Carolina Classic at Colonial Life Arena Aug. 7.

For one night only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness.

PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour debuted in Columbia in 2019 when Alan de Souza (Taubate, Brazil) went a flawless 2-for-2 to capture the event victory.

The Columbia tour stop will tentatively mark the 14th PWVT event of the year, with PBR’s fastest-growing tour first stopping in cities including Greenville, South Carolina; Lexington, Kentucky; Pensacola, Florida and Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Thus far in 2021, the race for the 2021 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Championship is off to a fierce start, with the Top 3 riders in the series standings separated by a mere 12 points.