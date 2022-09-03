'Brews in the Burg' coming to downtown

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association has announced its newest event, "Brews in the Burg," from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Downtown Market Pavilion.

Come enjoy food from several food trucks and wash it down with an ice-cold brew. Sample 12 different specialty beers as well as the classics while playing some cornhole, giant Jenga, or beer pong.

A tasting cup will be $2.50, and a full beer is $5.

The featured artist for the event will be Ryan Perry on his "End of Summer Tour." Patrons are asked to bring a bag chair and enjoy the music or dance the night away.

DORA will also be selling its new wooden tokens called DORA Bucks. You can purchase 2 for $5 upon entry to be used at participating DORA events. Exchange your Bucks for Brew.

For more information, contact Candice Roberson at candice.roberson@orangeburg.sc.us or call at 803-531-6186.