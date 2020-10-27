'Books' instead of 'Boos' Saturday in Denmark

DENMARK — A charitable Halloween event is coming up which will have "BOOKS" instead of "BOOS" and treats instead of tricks for the children of Denmark.

Denmark Cares and Caroline Nix of the Caroline Collection Antiques are co-sponsoring a book giveaway for children which will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Victory Temple Church of Christ, 1151 Laurel Ave. in Denmark. The giveaway will be held in a drive-through format because of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

"We will again prepare books for 100 kids in grades pre K-5, said Letitia Dowling of Denmark Cares. "We will add some treats with books for Halloween."

The organization, with continuing support from Ms. Nix, has a goal of distributing books in the Denmark area until each child has a 20 book library.

"This event will add five more books to the first set that were provided each child for a total of 10 apiece," Dowling said.

Seventy-five children in grades pre K-8 were provided with five grade-level books and some art supplies during the September giveaway. Youth volunteers from the Denmark Youth Leadership Council helped Denmark Cares with the previous distribution.

Dowling and Nix have both said that it is their goal that 100 students in Bamberg County have their own private library of 20 books by December.

