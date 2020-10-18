Boo at the Zoo returns with enhanced safety measures

COLUMBIA – Make tracks to Riverbanks for eight nights of safe, family-friendly fun when Boo at the Zoo returns Friday, October 23 – Friday, October 30. A limited number of timed tickets are available each evening and should be purchased in advance as most nights will sell out.

Boo at the Zoo will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. each night with enhanced safety measures amid COVID-19. Adults and children alike will experience many traditional Boo favorites modified to help ensure the health and well-being of our guests, staff, and the animals.

Increased safety measures include the use of face masks and shields by all Boo at the Zoo volunteers. Volunteers at trick-or-treat booths also will be required to wear gloves and only use tongs to pass out candy. The Spooky Spots n’ Stripes Railroad and Haunted Carousel also will be open with rigorous cleaning and disinfecting measures in place.

Guests are invited to social distance while listening to the beat of the Eeky Freaky DJ. Ray’s Moonlight Magic is back with more show times to allow for social distancing. Guests also will notice additional spacing measures for roasting s’mores.