Black History Month events underway at SC State

South Carolina State University’s annual Black History Month celebration got going Wednesday with the first of several awareness opportunities on campus.

“We observe Black History Month as part of our yearlong exploration and celebration of the African American culture and history,” said Ursula O. Robinson, an SC State drama professor and Black History Month co-chair. “Every year, we publish the highlighted events during Black History Month to make sure that our greater community can join us in raising awareness of and celebrating the richness of our culture.

“An HBCU (historically Black college or university) is a perfect place to encounter emerging history makers and future iconic global forces of change with living historical influencers and curators of the culture,” Robinson said.

Throughout the month of February, SC State will highlight accomplishments and challenges in Black history and culture with emphasis on student participation and awareness.

“It’s important for the students to participate in Black History Month so they can recognize and honor the sacrifices others have made to advance the Black community, the nation and the world,” said Franklin Pressley, SC State’s director of Student Life and Leadership, who co-chairs the committee with Robinson. “You must know and understand the past so you will be prepared for the future.”

On Wednesday, the Student Government Association’s 6th annual Black Market brought more than 25 Black-owned vendors from surrounding cities, as well as SC State student entrepreneurs, to the Student Plaza. The annual event promotes Black businesses while helping students network with other young professionals.

Upcoming events

• Feb. 4-11, John Lewis statue on campus: A statue of the late civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis will be on display at South Carolina State University for one week. The statue will be unveiled Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in a 2 p.m. ceremony adjacent to the Orangeburg Massacre Monument on Geathers Street. The public also is invited to view the statue during regular campus business hours, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Monday, Feb. 7, Orangeburg Massacre March: At 4 p.m., students will march from the Student Center to the Orangeburg Massacre Monument on Geathers Street.

• Tuesday, Feb. 8, Orangeburg Massacre Commemoration: SC State will commemorate the 54th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. with a program in Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium on campus. Orangeburg Massacre survivor Dr. Cleveland Sellers Jr. will be the keynote speaker. The event will conclude with the dedication of the new monument featuring busts of three young men killed following the 1968 civil rights demonstration near campus.

• Sunday, Feb. 13, Bulldog worship: From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., students will participate in a Black History Month worship service in the Student Center’s Bulldog Lounge.

Wednesday, Feb. 16:

• 50 Shades of Melanin Meltdown: 12-2 p.m., Student Plaza.

• Black Girl Magic: 6:30-8 p.m., Bulldog Lounge.

• Paint Night with an African Twist: 9-11 p.m., Bulldog Lounge.

• Thursday, Feb. 17, Afrobeats Dance Class: 5-6 p.m., Dukes Gym.

• Friday, Feb. 18, Afro-Caribbean Party: 10-12:30 p.m., Dukes Gym.

SC State will provide details about other Black History Month activities as they arise.

