Some of your fairytale favorites come to life as the Junior Orangeburg Part-Time Players present Into the Woods Jr.

The story focuses on The Baker (PJ Hubbard) and his wife (Emerson Jones) as they try to break a witch’s (Emily Crider) curse, and start a family of their own.

“It’s a dark show, but it’s something I thought the kids needed to try,” JrOPTP Director Mitzie DeAloia said. “It has comedy, but it’s unlike anything we’ve done before.”

After performing junior versions of Mary Poppins and Annie, DeAloia said her group continued to suggest Into the Woods.

“It’s the most challenging music (this group) has ever done,” DeAloia said. “It’s so music-driven, but I wanted to give them a chance to step outside the box. They have done a remarkable job learning the music and dialogue, I’m just so proud of them.”

The baker meets some familiar characters as he has run-ins with Cinderella (Allannah Trevino), Little Red Riding Hood (Maclain Jones) and Jack (Aaron Cooper) pre-beanstalk.

“The show is going really well,” Trevino said. “Summer can be pretty busy, but everyone has done a great job of learning their parts.”

Trevino recently played the title role in Mary Poppins Jr. and was Kim MacAfee in the OPTP production of Bye Bye Birdie.

Crider, an eleven-year veteran of the JrOPTP, is excited about another villainous role as the Witch who places a curse on the baker and his wife. Last season, she played Lily in Annie Jr.

“You can’t be scared to be embarrassed,” Crider said. “You just have to go at (the role), and throw yourself out there…be flamboyant. It’s a very expressive character.”

Crider’s younger brother, Wesley, plays Jack’s faithful cow Milky White, and though he doesn’t have any human dialogue, he did say he is excited about his death scene.

“There’s something for everybody,” DeAloia said. “It’s not like Disney fairytales, but more like Grimm’s fairytales. It’s fun to watch all of the stories come together.”

While Into the Woods is normally a two-act show, the junior production will only be presenting Act I. DeAloia is anxious to see if this production will lead to some other more challenging work for her junior thespians.

“We’ll see what the response is, especially from the audience,” DeAloia said. “We hope to have a big group, because the junior shows drive the Part-Time Players.”

Into the Woods Jr. begins Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. The show will have a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, July 29 along with a 7 p.m. show later that evening and will close Sunday, July 30 with another 3 p.m. matinee.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at https://bluebirdorangeburg.ticketleap.com/into-the-woods-jr.