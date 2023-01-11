 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'After Action' series returns to SCETV

The season premiere of After Action, a new series highlighting conversations with veterans, aired at 9 p.m. on Jan. 9., on ETV-HD and will be distributed by PBS to public television stations throughout the U.S. Viewers outside of South Carolina should check local listings to see when After Action airs on a local PBS station.

Episode 1 of After Action premiered on Nov. 11, 2022 in honor of Veterans Day. The season premiere will re-air Episode 1 titled "All Gave Some," on Jan. 9, with new episodes airing weekly.

Featuring seven, one-hour episodes, After Action documents the experiences of 21 diverse veterans from across the country. Hosted by Air Force combat veteran Stacy Pearsall, this powerful series reveals what life is like for these American heroes before, during and after action.

• Episode 1: Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve all had brushes with death.

• Episode 2: Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who used to transform new recruits.

• Episode 3: Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who have a connection to citizenship.

• Episode 4: Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who were the first women in their fields.

• Episode 5: Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve experienced military sexual trauma.

• Episode 6: Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who reveal the power of service animals.

• Episode 7: Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who reveal the trials of returning home.

A screening of Episode 2 will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Jan. 17, at USC Beaufort. The screening will be followed by a conversation moderated by ETV Lowcountry’s Holly Bounds-Jackson along with series host Stacy Pearsall and featured After Action veterans: Bambi Bullard, Dan Wrightsman and Meggen Ditmore. On Jan. 19 at 6 p.m., a screening will be held in at the Greenville Water Community Room. An additional screening is also planned to take place in Sumter, SC.

Produced by South Carolina ETV, production funding for After Action is provided by the ETV Endowment of South Carolina and Polycor.

In addition to scetv.org, as a PBS-distributed series, After Action will also be available for streaming on the PBS app, PBS Amazon Prime and on PBS.org.

Visit pbs.org/afteraction to learn more information about After Action, the veterans featured in the show and resources for veterans. Viewers can also engage with the show on social media by searching the @AfterActionETV handle on Facebook and Instagram.

Those interested in engagement with veterans featured in the series should email SCETV Communications.

