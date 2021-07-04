10 new resources added to the African American Civil Rights Network

Modjeska Simkins House

Modjeska Monteith Simkins made a substantial impact on public health reform, social reform, and the civil rights movement in South Carolina, using her home as an office, meeting place, and lodging for civil rights associates. While serving as secretary of the South Carolina NAACP, she helped the state move towards racial equality. Simkins helped write the declaration for the school lawsuit that asked for the equalization of Clarendon County Black and white schools, which laid the foundation for the declaration later used in the Supreme Court case of Brown v. Board of Education.

Charlie’s Place

Charlie and Sarah Fitzgerald opened Charlie’s Place in 1937 and it became a bustling pillar of business and Black nightlife through the 1960s that provided Black laborers, professionals, and locals a safe space to enjoy themselves and was included in the 1953 Green Book Airline Edition. In August 1950, Charlie’s Place was targeted by members of the Ku Klux Klan, injuring numerous patrons and Mr. Fitzgerald. Thurgood Marshall’s legal representation in the case resulted in the Klansmen being charged, however they were never prosecuted.

All Star Bowling Lanes