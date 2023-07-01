English trio among 6 tied for British Masters lead

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — English trio Andy Sullivan, Oliver Wilson and James Morrison were part of a six-way tie going into the final round of the British Masters, while tournament favorite Justin Rose remained in contention despite carding a 2-over 74.

Joost Luiten of the Netherlands, Italy’s Guido Migliozzi and Niklas Norgaard of Denmark were also tied at 7-under 209 as a blustery wind wreaked havoc at The Belfry. Rose took the early lead after a 65 in the opening round but carded a 73 in the second and was a shot worse on Saturday to sit three shots back in an event he won in 2002 and hosted in 2018.

Luiten and Migliozzi both shot a 68, while the other four co-leaders all carded 70 in the third round.

DeChambeau leads LIV Golf in Spain

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau is in position to finally win in the LIV Golf League. DeChambeau made eagle on his final hole at the par-5 17th at Valderrama. That gave him a 63 and a one-shot lead over Talor Gooch going into the third and final round of LIV Golf-Valderrama.

Gooch had the lead for most of the second round until a bogey on his second-to-last hole. Gooch already is a two-time winner in LIV Golf. So is Brooks Koepka, and the PGA champion is right there going into the final round. Koepka shot 65 and was three shots behind.

Langer leads Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Bernhard Langer took a two-stroke lead Saturday in the U.S. Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld in the 65-year-old German star’s bid to break the PGA Tour Champions’ career victory record. Fan favorites Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly —both from Madison, 100 miles to the south — were right behind, with Retief Goosen and Y.E. Yang the only other players under par.

Langer shot his second straight 3-under 68 to reach 6 under. The 2010 U.S. Senior Open winner at Sahalee outside Seattle, Langer won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Hale Irwin for the Champions’ career victory record of 45. Kelly and Stricker, paired together Saturday, each shot 68, with Kelly second at 4 under and Sticker third at 3 under.