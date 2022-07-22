Endeavor to think the right thoughts

A good bridge defender thinks down the right lines. He counts both sides' tricks, trumps and high-card points. However, above all else, he never forgets the goal: the number of tricks needed to defeat the contract.

On today's deal, a tournament player sitting East would bid a preemptive three spades on the first round, which would have made it harder for North-South. (With a full-value high-card raise to three spades, East cue-bids three clubs.)

South might have made a takeout double on round two, but he was confident his partner didn't have heart length because he had not made a negative double over one spade. Now North evaluated his hand well. He had a useful fifth trump and the working diamond ace. He conveyed his enthusiasm with a three-spade cue-bid.

West led the spade king, East encouraging with the eight. West continued with a low spade. Declarer ruffed, drew trumps and tried the diamond finesse. It lost, and East switched to the heart 10, but declarer won with his ace and ran the diamonds, discarding dummy's heart loser. South's 11 tricks were three top trumps, three diamonds, the heart ace, two spade ruffs in hand and two heart ruffs in the dummy.

West was unhappy. "Why didn't you overtake my opening lead with your ace and switch to the heart 10? You can see two tricks: one spade and one diamond. From the bidding, the third trick surely has to come from hearts, and it has to be established before the diamond king is dislodged."

"Sorry, partner. I wasn't thinking."