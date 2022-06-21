Empty-nester re-examines marriage

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just got together with an old friend. As we were talking, I complained about the quality of my marriage. She reminded me that I had said something almost identical to her more than 20 years ago. That was chilling. Before I had my child, I was upset about my relationship. Now that my son is going to college, I have to look more closely at what's left, and I see I have the same thing -- an unsatisfying situation. I've been thinking about this a lot -- about what I'm going to do. Then I think about other friends who are single and wishing they could have somebody to spend time with. I feel like I should try harder to make my marriage work, but I can't do it by myself. What can I do before I give up entirely? -- The End or the Beginning

DEAR THE END OR THE BEGINNING: You have to talk honestly with your husband. Rather than criticizing what isn't working, talk to him about the opportunities before you as empty nesters. What do you want for your life now? Ideally, what activities would you like to do with your husband? Think about it and be prepared to share your ideas with him very clearly and positively. Resist the temptation to go down a laundry list of all the things he does wrong and how mad or disappointed you are. That will not get you to a positive outcome.

Focus on the potential for the future. Give him examples of what would make you happy, and ask him what he would like. Do your best to stir up excitement about the future, and see where that leads you. It surely is worth it to make the effort with the partner you have before deciding to start over.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriends have come up with a fun idea for the summer. They want all of us to join the local pool and go there for fitness several days a week as well as just to hang out in the sun. It gets hot in my town, so I love the idea of being outside and being by the pool, but I'm terrified of the water. I can't swim. Plus, I'm out of shape. I don't want to put on a bathing suit and have people judge me based on how I look. I'm thinking of passing on this fun idea because I'm just too self-conscious. Do you think I'm being foolish? -- By the Pool

DEAR BY THE POOL: Chances are, your group of friends includes somebody other than you who is not fit. Don't get stuck on your insecurities. Come up with solutions that can make this fun for you and them.

Start by finding out if you can get swimming lessons at the pool. Invest in an attractive cover-up that you can wear over your bathing suit that will provide you with a bit more modesty but won't be too hot.

