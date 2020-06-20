Employer not taking concerns seriously

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR HARRIETTE: As two co-workers and I return to our five-person office during our state's Phase 1 reopening, no one but me is complying with basic COVID-19 health safety recommendations for 6-feet social distancing and wearing masks. The owner of the business worked alone in the office daily throughout the governor's stay-at-home orders.

We have no interaction with the general public in our open office floor plan, but clients do occasionally come to the office for meetings -- and they don't practice health safety measures either. My manager and the owner also go out of the office to meet with clients.

My manager rolled his eyes at me when he saw me wearing a mask and using disinfectant on my desk on the first day back. He has made it clear that we don't have to worry about all of those measures in our small office, because he believes the pandemic risk is overblown.

The owner told me that I can still stay home and work, but I don't feel like I can since my manager pretty much quit communicating with me and giving me work in the last two weeks while I was at home.

Is there anything I can do or say to my manager and our boss to have them respect my decision to comply with safety protocols? I do need to keep my job, but I want to be safe! -- Want To Comply