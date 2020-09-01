Employees dubious about owner's kid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work for my family's business. My father is the head of our company. Staff whisper the typical stigma about me: If I weren't his son, I would not have my job and the only reason that I have succeeded in moving up in the company is because of, as a co-worker said, "my birthright." It is tough having to prove my worth to my co-workers every day just to be accepted by them because they feel we are different and they will never move up in the company like I have. I don't find that to be true. I know that if I were bad at my job, my father would remove me and give the job to someone else. I just want everyone else off my back. -- Singled Out

DEAR SINGLED OUT: You cannot control what people say about you, but you can control yourself. Make sure that your work is excellent -- always. Show up early, do your very best, be kind to your co-workers and exhibit your leadership skills. Encourage your co-workers to strive to be their best. And do your best to ignore their comments.

You can also talk to your father about the infrastructure of the company and opportunities for growth for other employees. If he believes there is a chance for anyone to rise up in the company, suggest that he make it known that there is room for growth.