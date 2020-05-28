Employee working from home keeps gaining weight

DEAR HARRIETTE: Working from home every day and staring into a computer screen is making me nuts. I feel like I sit all day long. And I have the extra weight to prove it. It's horrible. I don't even want to get on the scale to see the damage I've done to my body. I'm grateful to be working, but this isn't sustainable. I am on teleconferences all day long, and I am forced to sit at my desk, not moving for hours. What can I do to take better care of myself? -- SOS

DEAR SOS: Can you elevate your computer so that you can stand during some of your calls? That is one way to get you out of that chair. In between meetings, stand up, stretch and walk around. Just like the guidelines to avoid getting carpel tunnel syndrome, every 20 minutes you should stand and stretch your body, including your arms and legs. Listen to your watch and stand.

Beyond that, figure out a time of day when you can exercise. If you can start your day an hour earlier, get up and either do a series of exercises in your house or take a walk. Move your body to get the blood circulating. In the evening, be sure to stretch again. Dramatically reduce your carbohydrate intake, too.