Employee wants to take action

DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife and I want to open a restaurant. It has been our shared dream since the day that we met. Now that we are moving toward the first steps, we are finding that we have a lot of differences of opinion when it comes to the business. It's been a battle to make every decision. At this point, we have divided responsibilities and decisions just so we do not argue. We have had a good handle on it so far, and I know our marriage is strong enough to handle anything, but with our whole life savings being invested in this restaurant, I want to make sure it succeeds. Are we in over our heads, or should I just keep the faith? They say don't mix business with pleasure, but this is my life partner; I think we need to be all-in or nothing. What's your thought? -- Winning Couple