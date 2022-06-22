Employee surprised by dismissal

DEAR HARRIETTE: My contract wasn't renewed at my job, and I have no backup plan. I'm devastated. This was my dream job. I know that there was plenty of room for improvement on my end, but they really made it seem that I would have at least another six months to learn and grow within the company. Severance pay was not in my contract. I'm discouraged about even looking for a new job right now. How do I figure out what's next for me? -- Nonrenewal

DEAR NONRENEWAL: First, do an honest assessment of your job performance at your old job and the warning signs along the way to your dismissal. You need to figure out why this was a surprise to you so that you can avoid it in the future. How can you improve in those areas in the future?

Next, think about what your top skills are and what types of jobs are the best match for you. Tweak your resume with these jobs in mind and start applying again. Use LinkedIn to post your status and talk about yourself a bit. Go to job search websites and look for opportunities. You may have to explain what happened at this most recent job.

DEAR HARRIETTE: An employee of mine is intelligent and well-spoken and does her job well. I have no intention of letting her go. My only issue with her is her appearance. She doesn't present herself well. This is not a good look on me or my business. How do I tell her that I need her to come to work looking professional and well-kept without hurting her feelings? I could see this easily coming across as rude, and that is the last thing that I want. -- Look Presentable

DEAR LOOK PRESENTABLE: Sit your employee down and praise her for all that she is doing well. Be specific so she knows what you value. Then tell her that there is one area where she needs improvement: her physical presentation. Talk to her about the concept of professional dress and the importance of it at the office. Be careful to let her know that you are not trying to change her. Instead, you want her to step up and craft a professional persona for the workplace that will showcase her skills and abilities in a way that harmonizes with a business setting.

You may want to create or amend an employee handbook and have a section on professional presentation. People make assumptions that there is a shared understanding of what "professional" means. Clearly, that is not always true. Tell your employee that your intention is to empower her to be even more successful at your company and in her career. Your professional development suggestions will help her reach that goal.

