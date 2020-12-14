Employee questions raising flag regarding customer

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work at a grocery store in customer service, and I have noticed one particular customer who comes in every week; I think she is using different IDs. Her receipts usually add up to $200, and she ends up returning about half of her items to receive store credit. I help her each week, and I listen to her outlandish stories for the returns.

I don't think she realizes that I am the only person who processes her returns, but I know for sure she is the same person using different names. There hasn't been a flag in our system yet, but I know that something is wrong. Should I tell my manager or wait for there to be an actual flag? -- Scammer Customer

DEAR SCAMMER CUSTOMER: You definitely should tell your manager and explain what you have observed. Given that you work in customer service, it is your responsibility to take care of the customer but also to care for the store. Give your manager a heads-up, and next time this woman comes, perhaps your manager can address her and determine the next steps.