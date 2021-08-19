Employee questions co-worker's stability

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a very unstable co-worker who makes me nervous. He has a bad temper and talks about his gun collection often. I think he fits the profile of someone who might become disgruntled and unleash their rage on the whole store. Should I say something to my boss? -- Better Safe Than Sorry

DEAR BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY: Trust your instincts. If this man makes you feel uncomfortable, you should alert your boss to your concerns. Do not be an alarmist, though. Be specific. Before going to your boss, document your observations. Write down what he did or said, and when. Recall the circumstances surrounding any incidents that you want to share so that your boss is fully informed. Ask your boss not to reveal your identity, as you do not want to risk having your co-worker retaliate against you. Do not discuss your concerns with others, either. Be clear and specific with your boss, and avoid gossiping.

If your boss brushes it off, then it is time to take the next action, which is to report this man to the police.